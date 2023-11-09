What year did Selena and Justin first break up?

In the world of celebrity relationships, few have captured the attention and fascination of fans quite like the on-again, off-again romance between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Their rollercoaster love story has been the subject of countless headlines, social media debates, and even inspired hit songs. But when exactly did this famous couple first call it quits?

The Breakup Heard Around the World

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber first broke up in the year 2012. After dating for nearly two years, their relationship hit a rough patch, leading to their initial split. The news of their breakup sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans heartbroken.

Their Relationship Timeline

Selena and Justin’s relationship began in 2010, when they were both young stars navigating the pressures of fame. They quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, with their adorable red carpet appearances and public displays of affection. However, their relationship was far from smooth sailing. Over the years, they faced numerous challenges, including trust issues, public scrutiny, and the pressures of their demanding careers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did Selena and Justin ever get back together after their first breakup?

A: Yes, they did. Following their initial breakup in 2012, Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. They reconciled multiple times, only to break up again, leaving fans wondering about the status of their relationship.

Q: When did Selena and Justin finally end their relationship for good?

A: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber officially ended their relationship in 2018. After years of ups and downs, they decided to go their separate ways and focus on their individual lives and careers.

Q: Are Selena and Justin still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship may be a thing of the past, Selena and Justin have expressed that they still care for each other and maintain a friendly relationship. They have both moved on and are supportive of each other’s endeavors.

In the world of celebrity relationships, the breakup of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2012 marked the beginning of a tumultuous journey that captivated fans worldwide. Their story serves as a reminder that even the most glamorous and seemingly perfect relationships can face challenges. Despite their ups and downs, Selena and Justin have left an indelible mark on pop culture, and their love story will continue to be remembered for years to come.