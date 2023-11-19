What year did Colorado beat Michigan in football?

In a historic showdown on the football field, the Colorado Buffaloes triumphed over the Michigan Wolverines in a thrilling match. The game, which took place on September 24, 1994, will forever be etched in the annals of college football history. Let’s delve into the details of this memorable clash and explore some frequently asked questions about the game.

The 1994 matchup between Colorado and Michigan was a highly anticipated event, as both teams were considered powerhouses in college football. The game was held at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and drew a massive crowd of over 106,000 spectators.

The Buffaloes, led their talented quarterback Kordell Stewart, entered the game as underdogs against the Wolverines, who were ranked fourth in the nation at the time. However, Colorado showcased their resilience and determination throughout the game, ultimately securing a stunning victory.

The final score of the game was 27-26 in favor of Colorado. The outcome was decided in the final seconds when Kordell Stewart launched a 64-yard Hail Mary pass that was caught wide receiver Michael Westbrook in the end zone. This miraculous play, known as the “Miracle at Michigan,” sealed the victory for the Buffaloes and left the Wolverines and their fans in disbelief.

FAQ:

Q: What is a Hail Mary pass?

A: A Hail Mary pass is a long, desperate throw made a quarterback towards the end zone in the hope that one of their receivers will catch the ball and score a touchdown.

Q: How did the game impact both teams?

A: The game had a significant impact on both teams’ seasons. Colorado went on to have a successful year, finishing with a record of 11-1 and earning a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan, on the other hand, experienced a setback but rebounded later in the season.

Q: Is the game still remembered today?

A: Absolutely! The “Miracle at Michigan” is considered one of the greatest plays in college football history and is frequently referenced in discussions about memorable moments in the sport.

In conclusion, the year that Colorado beat Michigan in football was 1994. This game will forever be remembered for the incredible Hail Mary pass that secured the victory for the Buffaloes. It serves as a testament to the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of college football.