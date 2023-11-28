What wrestler is married to AJ Lee?

Breaking News: AJ Lee Ties the Knot with CM Punk!

In a surprising turn of events, former WWE Diva AJ Lee has officially said “I do” to none other than professional wrestler CM Punk. The couple, who had been dating for several years, decided to take their relationship to the next level and exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded close friends and family.

AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, rose to fame as one of the most popular and talented female wrestlers in the WWE. Known for her unique style and charismatic personality, she quickly became a fan favorite. CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, is a legendary figure in the wrestling world, having achieved great success during his time in the WWE.

The news of their marriage has sent shockwaves through the wrestling community, with fans and fellow wrestlers alike expressing their congratulations and well wishes to the newlyweds. The couple’s relationship had been kept relatively private, so the announcement came as a pleasant surprise to many.

FAQ:

Q: Who is AJ Lee?

A: AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, is a former professional wrestler who gained popularity during her time in the WWE. She is known for her unique wrestling style and charismatic personality.

Q: Who is CM Punk?

A: CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, is a retired professional wrestler who achieved great success during his time in the WWE. He is considered one of the most influential wrestlers of his generation.

Q: How long were AJ Lee and CM Punk dating before getting married?

A: AJ Lee and CM Punk had been in a relationship for several years before deciding to tie the knot. The exact length of their courtship has not been disclosed.

Q: Was their wedding a public event?

A: No, AJ Lee and CM Punk opted for a private ceremony, with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple has always maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to their personal lives.

Q: Are AJ Lee and CM Punk still involved in the wrestling industry?

A: While AJ Lee retired from professional wrestling in 2015, CM Punk has transitioned to other ventures, such as mixed martial arts and acting. However, both individuals continue to have a significant presence in the wrestling community.