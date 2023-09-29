TikTok Shop Takes Off, Transforming the Way Users Shop on the Platform

Influencer Mikayla Nogueira is among the many creators who are seeing the immense potential of TikTok Shop. With the new shopping integration, users can seamlessly purchase products they discover on TikTok. Nogueira, who has nearly 15 million followers on the platform, explains that brands from all industries are reaching out to her to collaborate on TikTok Shop. She had the opportunity to beta test the feature last year doing a live shopping stream with E.l.f. Cosmetics.

TikTok has been a major driver of beauty sales ever since it went mainstream in 2020. Now, the platform aims to become a one-stop shop where users can buy the products they see on TikTok. The phrase “TikTok made me buy it” is becoming a reality. Benefit Cosmetics, which launched on TikTok’s sister app in China two years ago, has seen significant success with TikTok Shop. In fact, the platform accounts for about 30% of Benefit’s total online sales in China.

To promote the launch of TikTok Shop in the US, Benefit hosted a 24-hour shopping livestream, becoming the first US brand to do so. Sales of their Fan Fest Mascara via TikTok Shop are still surpassing those made through their own e-commerce website. Benefit has enlisted around 1,000 hand-picked TikTok Shop affiliate creators to generate sales through in-feed shopable videos. They have found that long-form, explanatory videos are the most effective in converting sales.

According to TikTok, there are around 200,000 merchants on TikTok Shop in the US, and over 100,000 users have signed up for the affiliate program. Brands can offer creators commissions ranging from 10% to 30%. The four main modes of promotion on TikTok Shop include in-feed shopable videos, product showcases, live shopping, and the Shop tab. TikTok charges a transaction fee for purchases made through TikTok Shop.

While brand storefronts might not be driving sales at the moment, TikTok is offering steep discounts and incentives to encourage users to shop on the platform. First-time shoppers can receive a 50% discount (up to $20 off) on their first TikTok Shop purchase. This is seen as a great opportunity for indie brands to acquire new customers.

TikTok Shop is revolutionizing the way users shop and discover products on the platform. Its potential for sales and brand exposure is immense, and it offers a unique opportunity for creators to monetize their content.

Definitions:

– TikTok Shop: The shopping integration on TikTok that allows users to purchase products they discover on the platform.

– In-feed shopable videos: Videos that appear on the For You page and have a “shopable” icon, allowing users to purchase products directly from the video.

– Live shopping: A feature where creators can showcase and sell products to their audience in real-time during a live stream.

– Affiliate program: A program that connects creators with brands, allowing creators to earn a commission on sales made through their content.

