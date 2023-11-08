What were USC fans chanting at BYU?

Los Angeles, CA – The recent matchup between the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans and the Brigham Young University (BYU) Cougars left many spectators wondering about the chants echoing throughout the stadium. USC fans, known for their passionate support, were heard chanting “Beat the Y” during the game. This phrase has become a tradition among USC fans whenever they face BYU, but what does it mean and why is it significant?

What does “Beat the Y” mean?

“Beat the Y” is a chant commonly used USC fans when their team faces BYU. The “Y” refers to the “Y” logo that represents BYU. The chant is a way for USC fans to show their support for their team and express their desire for USC to defeat BYU in the game.

Why is it significant?

The significance of the “Beat the Y” chant stems from the historical rivalry between USC and BYU. The two teams have faced each other multiple times over the years, creating a competitive atmosphere between their respective fan bases. USC fans use the chant as a way to rally behind their team and create a sense of unity among fellow supporters.

FAQ:

Q: Is the “Beat the Y” chant exclusive to USC fans?

A: Yes, the chant is primarily associated with USC fans when they play against BYU.

Q: Are there any other chants used USC fans?

A: USC fans have a variety of chants, but “Beat the Y” is one of the most well-known and frequently used chants during games against BYU.

Q: Does BYU have a response chant?

A: While BYU fans may have their own chants, there is no specific response chant associated with the “Beat the Y” chant.

In conclusion, the “Beat the Y” chant heard from USC fans during the game against BYU is a tradition that signifies the rivalry between the two teams. USC fans use this chant to show their support for their team and express their desire for victory. The chant adds to the excitement and competitive spirit of the game, creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium.