What were the top 10 most watched popular TV shows?

The Most-Watched TV Shows of the Year: A Look at the Top 10

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the television shows that captivated audiences and dominated the small screen. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, the past year has been filled with a plethora of must-watch TV shows. Here, we present to you the top 10 most-watched popular TV shows that kept viewers hooked and entertained.

1. “Game of Thrones”

With its epic battles, intricate plotlines, and unforgettable characters, “Game of Thrones” claimed the top spot as the most-watched TV show of the year. This fantasy drama series, based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, kept fans on the edge of their seats until its highly anticipated finale.

2. “Stranger Things”

Set in the 1980s, “Stranger Things” took audiences on a nostalgic journey filled with supernatural mysteries and a group of lovable misfit kids. This sci-fi horror series captured the hearts of viewers around the world, securing its place as the second most-watched TV show.

3. “The Crown”

Delving into the life of Queen Elizabeth II, “The Crown” offered a fascinating glimpse into the British monarchy. With its impeccable production value and stellar performances, this historical drama series became a global sensation and earned the third spot on our list.

4. “Breaking Bad”

Although it concluded in 2013, “Breaking Bad” continued to captivate audiences this year. This critically acclaimed crime drama, following the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher into a ruthless methamphetamine manufacturer, secured its place as the fourth most-watched TV show.

5. “Friends: The Reunion”

After years of anticipation, the beloved cast of “Friends” reunited for a special episode that took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. This highly anticipated reunion became a global phenomenon, making it the fifth most-watched TV show of the year.

6. “The Mandalorian”

Set in the “Star Wars” universe, “The Mandalorian” introduced viewers to a new hero and adorable fan-favorite character, Baby Yoda. This space western series, filled with action and heartwarming moments, secured its place as the sixth most-watched TV show.

7. “Money Heist”

This Spanish heist crime drama, also known as “La Casa de Papel,” gained international popularity with its gripping storyline and complex characters. With its thrilling twists and turns, “Money Heist” became the seventh most-watched TV show of the year.

8. “The Witcher”

Based on the book series Andrzej Sapkowski, “The Witcher” transported viewers to a world of monsters, magic, and destiny. This fantasy drama series, starring Henry Cavill as the iconic Geralt of Rivia, enchanted audiences and claimed the eighth spot on our list.

9. “The Big Bang Theory”

Although it concluded in 2019, “The Big Bang Theory” continued to be a fan favorite this year. This beloved sitcom, centered around a group of socially awkward scientists, provided endless laughter and secured its place as the ninth most-watched TV show.

10. “Grey’s Anatomy”

With its gripping medical cases and complex relationships, “Grey’s Anatomy” has been a staple on television screens for years. This long-running medical drama claimed the tenth spot as one of the most-watched TV shows, proving its enduring popularity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does “most-watched” mean?

“Most-watched” refers to the TV shows that attracted the highest number of viewers during a specific period. It indicates the popularity and audience reach of a particular show.

Are these rankings based on viewership ratings?

Yes, the rankings are based on viewership ratings, which measure the number of people watching a TV show at a given time. These ratings help determine the popularity and success of a show.

Do these rankings include streaming platforms?

Yes, these rankings include both traditional broadcast television shows as well as those available on streaming platforms. With the rise of streaming services, viewership on these platforms has become an important factor in determining a show’s popularity.

Are these rankings based on global viewership?

While these rankings consider global viewership to some extent, they primarily focus on viewership within specific regions or countries. The popularity of TV shows can vary across different markets.

As we bid farewell to another year filled with captivating TV shows, these top 10 most-watched popular TV shows have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Whether through gripping storylines, memorable characters, or nostalgic reunions, these shows have provided us with countless hours of entertainment and will continue to be remembered for years to come.