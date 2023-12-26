TikTok Reveals the Top Makeup Trends of 2023

In the ever-evolving world of beauty and fashion, TikTok has emerged as a trendsetter and a go-to platform for inspiration. As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to take a look back at the most popular makeup trends that dominated the platform this year. The number of views per hashtag on TikTok has served as an accurate measure of the widespread popularity of these trends.

One surprising revelation is the enduring influence of the hit HBO series “Euphoria” on makeup trends. Despite the last season airing back in 2022, makeup inspiration from the show continues to captivate TikTok users. The hashtag #Euphoriamakeup garnered a staggering 2.6 billion views, signaling a definitive craze for the distinctive beauty looks featured on the show.

Another standout trend of 2023 was “strawberry makeup,” which accumulated over 530 million views. Model Hailey Bieber played a key role in popularizing this fresh and vibrant look, endorsed and replicated beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

“Latte makeup” also enjoyed tremendous success this year, racking up nearly 500 million views. Defined warm, caramelized tones that evoke a sun-kissed glow, this makeup style captured the imagination of TikTok users. Variations such as “espresso makeup” and “pumpkin spice latte makeup” emerged, gathering over 60 million and 70 million views respectively.

Additionally, ‘passport makeup’ gained significant traction with over 400 million views. This trend focused on creating makeup looks specifically designed for passport photos, emphasizing flawless skin and neutral tones.

The fascination with unique nail art remained strong in 2023, as “glazed donut nails” garnered more than 380 million views. Once again, Hailey Bieber’s influence was undeniable, solidifying her status as a fashion and beauty icon.

As TikTok continues to shape the beauty landscape, it’s clear that the platform serves as a barometer for all things trending in the world of makeup. Whether it’s iconic show-inspired looks, creative and imaginative styles, or celebrity-inspired trends, TikTok remains a constant source of inspiration for beauty enthusiasts worldwide.