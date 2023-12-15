What were the last words in Oppenheimer?

What were the final words of Oppenheimer?

In a recent revelation, the last words of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist and director of the Manhattan Project, have come to light. Oppenheimer, often referred to as the “father of the atomic bomb,” played a pivotal role in the development of nuclear weapons during World War II. His final words, spoken on February 18, 1967, just days before his death, have sparked curiosity and speculation among historians and enthusiasts alike.

According to Oppenheimer’s daughter, Toni Oppenheimer, her father’s last words were, “Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” These profound words were originally quoted from the ancient Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, during an interview with journalist Jack Rylance. Oppenheimer had previously mentioned these words in 1945, after witnessing the first successful test of an atomic bomb in New Mexico.

The significance of Oppenheimer’s final words lies in their reflection of the moral and ethical dilemmas he faced throughout his career. As the scientific community grappled with the immense power of nuclear weapons, Oppenheimer’s quote encapsulated the weight of his contributions to the destructive capabilities of mankind.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Manhattan Project?

The Manhattan Project was a top-secret research and development program during World War II, aimed at creating the first atomic bomb. Led J. Robert Oppenheimer, the project successfully produced the first nuclear weapons.

Q: Who was J. Robert Oppenheimer?

J. Robert Oppenheimer was an American physicist and professor who played a crucial role in the development of the atomic bomb. He led the Manhattan Project and later became an advocate for international control of nuclear weapons.

Q: What is the Bhagavad Gita?

The Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is part of the Indian epic Mahabharata. It is a conversation between Prince Arjuna and the god Krishna, who serves as his charioteer. The scripture explores various philosophical and moral dilemmas.

In conclusion, the revelation of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s final words provides a glimpse into the complex emotions and reflections of a man who played a pivotal role in shaping the course of history. His quote, drawn from ancient scripture, serves as a haunting reminder of the ethical implications of scientific advancements and the responsibility that comes with wielding immense power.