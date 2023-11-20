What were the Colorado Avalanche almost called?

In the world of professional sports, team names can often undergo significant changes before settling on the perfect moniker. The Colorado Avalanche, a prominent ice hockey team in the National Hockey League (NHL), is no exception. While they are now known as the Avalanche, it may come as a surprise to many fans that the team was almost called something entirely different.

Back in 1995, when the franchise relocated from Quebec City to Denver, the team’s ownership group faced the daunting task of selecting a new name that would resonate with the local community. After much deliberation, they narrowed down their options to three choices: the Colorado Black Bears, the Colorado Cougars, and the Colorado Rapids.

The Black Bears, a nod to the state’s abundant wildlife, was a popular choice among fans. However, concerns were raised about potential confusion with the Chicago Bears, a well-established football team in the Windy City. The Cougars, on the other hand, represented the strength and agility of the mountain lion, a native predator in the region. While it had its merits, the name was ultimately discarded due to its association with older women seeking younger romantic partners.

Finally, the Colorado Rapids emerged as a strong contender. The name paid homage to the state’s rushing rivers and the rapid pace of the game itself. However, just before the final decision was made, the ownership group received a letter from a local soccer team, the Colorado Rapids, expressing concern over potential trademark conflicts. This setback led the team’s management to reconsider their options once again.

After careful consideration, the ownership group ultimately settled on the name “Colorado Avalanche.” The name perfectly captured the power and intensity of an avalanche, a natural phenomenon that often occurs in the mountainous regions of Colorado. It also symbolized the team’s desire to bring an unstoppable force to the ice.

