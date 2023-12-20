What were the celebrity reactions to Matthew Perry’s death?

Celebrities Mourn the Tragic Loss of Matthew Perry

In a shocking turn of events, the entertainment industry was left reeling after the news of Matthew Perry’s untimely death broke yesterday. The beloved actor, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” passed away at the age of 51. As the world mourns the loss of this talented individual, celebrities from all walks of life have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late star.

Celebrity Reactions

The news of Matthew Perry’s death sent shockwaves through Hollywood, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt messages from his fellow celebrities. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to share their memories and express their condolences. Jennifer Aniston, Perry’s co-star on “Friends,” posted a touching tribute, saying, “Matthew was not only a talented actor but also a dear friend. I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

Other celebrities, such as Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, who also starred alongside Perry on “Friends,” shared their grief and expressed their love for their late friend. Outside of the “Friends” cast, actors like Hugh Jackman, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Reynolds also paid their respects, highlighting Perry’s impact on the industry and his warm personality.

FAQ

Q: What was the cause of Matthew Perry’s death?

A: The cause of Matthew Perry’s death has not been officially disclosed at this time.

Q: How old was Matthew Perry?

A: Matthew Perry was 51 years old at the time of his passing.

Q: What were Matthew Perry’s most famous roles?

A: Matthew Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the television show “Friends.” He also had notable roles in movies such as “The Whole Nine Yards” and “17 Again.”

Q: How are fans reacting to Matthew Perry’s death?

A: Fans around the world are devastated the news of Matthew Perry’s death. They have been sharing their favorite moments and expressing their condolences on social media platforms.

As the world mourns the loss of Matthew Perry, his legacy as a talented actor and beloved friend will undoubtedly live on. The heartfelt tributes pouring in from celebrities and fans alike serve as a testament to the impact he had on the entertainment industry. Matthew Perry will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever be cherished.