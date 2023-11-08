What went wrong with Mummy 2017?

In 2017, Universal Pictures released “The Mummy,” a reboot of the classic monster franchise that was intended to kickstart a new shared universe of monster films. However, the film failed to live up to expectations and was met with a lukewarm response from both critics and audiences. So, what exactly went wrong with “The Mummy”?

One of the main issues with the film was its lackluster script. The story felt convoluted and disjointed, with a heavy reliance on exposition and a lack of character development. The dialogue often fell flat, failing to engage viewers and leaving them disconnected from the narrative. Additionally, the film struggled to find the right balance between horror and action, resulting in a tonal inconsistency that left audiences confused and unsatisfied.

Another major problem was the miscasting of the lead role. Tom Cruise, a talented actor known for his action-packed performances, seemed out of place in a film that required a more nuanced and complex portrayal. His character lacked depth and failed to resonate with viewers, further hindering their ability to invest in the story.

Furthermore, the film suffered from poor pacing and editing. The action sequences felt rushed and poorly choreographed, while the quieter moments dragged on, leaving audiences bored and disengaged. The CGI effects, which should have been a highlight of the film, were often subpar and failed to create a sense of awe or wonder.

FAQ:

Q: What is a shared universe?

A: A shared universe refers to a fictional universe in which multiple stories or franchises exist and are interconnected. Characters and events from different stories can cross over and interact with each other.

Q: What is miscasting?

A: Miscasting refers to the selection of an actor or actress for a role that does not suit their abilities or characteristics. It can result in a performance that feels unnatural or unconvincing.

Q: What is pacing?

A: Pacing refers to the speed at which a story unfolds. It involves the timing and rhythm of events, dialogue, and action sequences, and plays a crucial role in maintaining the audience’s interest and engagement.

In conclusion, “The Mummy” suffered from a combination of factors that ultimately led to its failure. From a weak script and miscasting to poor pacing and editing, the film failed to capture the essence of the classic monster franchise. As a result, it struggled to resonate with audiences and failed to kickstart the shared universe it was intended to launch.