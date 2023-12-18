What went wrong at General Electric?

General Electric: A Tale of Missteps and Decline

In recent years, General Electric (GE), once a symbol of American industrial might, has faced a series of challenges that have led to a significant decline in its fortunes. From its humble beginnings in 1892 as a merger between Thomas Edison’s Edison General Electric Company and the Thomson-Houston Electric Company, GE grew into a global conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including aviation, healthcare, and power.

However, a combination of strategic missteps, financial troubles, and leadership issues have plagued the company, leading to its current state of turmoil. One of the key factors contributing to GE’s decline was its ill-fated foray into the financial services industry. In the early 2000s, GE Capital, the company’s financial arm, became heavily involved in risky lending practices, particularly in the subprime mortgage market. When the 2008 financial crisis hit, GE Capital suffered significant losses, forcing the company to seek a government bailout.

Furthermore, GE’s expansion into various industries without a clear focus also proved detrimental. The company’s acquisition spree, which included the purchase of companies like NBC Universal and Alstom, stretched its resources thin and diluted its core competencies. As a result, GE found itself struggling to compete effectively in its traditional sectors.

Leadership issues have also played a role in GE’s downfall. The tenure of former CEO Jeff Immelt, who led the company from 2001 to 2017, was marked questionable decisions and a failure to adapt to changing market dynamics. Under Immelt’s leadership, GE’s stock price plummeted, and the company’s once-stellar reputation suffered.

In conclusion, a combination of factors, including GE’s ill-fated venture into the financial services industry, its expansion into various sectors without a clear focus, and leadership issues, have contributed to the company’s decline. As GE grapples with its challenges, it remains to be seen whether it can regain its former glory and reclaim its position as a powerhouse in the corporate world.