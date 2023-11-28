What was WWE main show before Raw?

Before Raw: A Look Back at WWE’s Predecessor

In the world of professional wrestling, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has become a household name, captivating audiences with its larger-than-life characters and thrilling storylines. But before the iconic Monday Night Raw took center stage, there was another main show that laid the foundation for WWE’s success.

The Predecessor: WWF Prime Time Wrestling

Before the birth of Raw in 1993, WWF (World Wrestling Federation) aired a show called Prime Time Wrestling. This weekly program, which ran from 1985 to 1993, served as the flagship show for the company. Prime Time Wrestling featured a mix of live matches, interviews, and backstage segments, providing fans with their regular dose of wrestling entertainment.

During its run, Prime Time Wrestling showcased some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior. The show played a crucial role in building the popularity of these superstars and establishing the WWF as a dominant force in the industry.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why was Prime Time Wrestling replaced Raw?

A: The decision to replace Prime Time Wrestling with Raw was driven a desire to create a live, edgier, and more interactive show that would better engage the audience.

Q: How did Raw differ from Prime Time Wrestling?

A: Raw introduced a new format, featuring live matches, backstage segments, and a more intense atmosphere. It also marked the beginning of WWE’s “Attitude Era,” characterized edgier storylines and a shift towards more adult-oriented content.

Q: Did any elements from Prime Time Wrestling carry over to Raw?

A: While the format and tone of Raw were different, some elements from Prime Time Wrestling, such as interviews and backstage segments, continued to be a part of the new show.

Q: When did Raw debut?

A: Raw made its debut on January 11, 1993, and has since become the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history.

Q: Is Prime Time Wrestling still available to watch?

A: While Prime Time Wrestling is no longer on the air, some episodes can be found in WWE’s extensive archives and on various streaming platforms.

In conclusion, before the era of Raw, WWF’s Prime Time Wrestling held the spotlight as the main show for wrestling enthusiasts. Its legacy lives on as the precursor to the groundbreaking and immensely popular Monday Night Raw, which revolutionized the wrestling industry and continues to entertain fans worldwide.