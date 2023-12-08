What was Tom Hanks first blockbuster movie?

Tom Hanks’ First Blockbuster Movie: A Journey to Stardom

Tom Hanks, the beloved and iconic actor, has graced the silver screen with his incredible talent for decades. Known for his versatility and ability to bring characters to life, Hanks has become one of the most respected and successful actors in Hollywood. But what was his first blockbuster movie that propelled him to stardom?

The Breakthrough: “Splash” (1984)

In 1984, Tom Hanks starred in his first blockbuster film, “Splash.” Directed Ron Howard, this romantic comedy tells the story of a man who falls in love with a mermaid. Hanks played the lead role of Allen Bauer, a young man who encounters a mysterious woman named Madison, portrayed Daryl Hannah. The film was a massive success, grossing over $69 million at the box office and establishing Hanks as a rising star.

“Splash” not only showcased Hanks’ comedic timing and charm but also demonstrated his ability to carry a film and captivate audiences. His performance in this film paved the way for his future success and solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What does “blockbuster movie” mean?

A blockbuster movie refers to a highly successful and widely popular film that attracts a large audience and generates significant revenue at the box office. These movies often have a high production budget and feature well-known actors or captivating storylines.

2. How did “Splash” contribute to Tom Hanks’ career?

“Splash” marked a turning point in Tom Hanks’ career, propelling him into the spotlight and establishing him as a bankable leading actor. The film’s success opened doors for Hanks, leading to numerous opportunities in the industry and setting the stage for his future blockbuster hits.

3. What other notable movies has Tom Hanks starred in?

Tom Hanks has an extensive filmography filled with critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. Some of his most notable works include “Forrest Gump,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away,” “The Green Mile,” and “Toy Story” (as the voice of Woody). These films have further solidified Hanks’ reputation as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

In conclusion, “Splash” was Tom Hanks’ first blockbuster movie that catapulted him to stardom. This charming romantic comedy showcased Hanks’ talent and charisma, setting the stage for his illustrious career in the film industry. From “Splash” to his subsequent iconic roles, Hanks continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his exceptional performances.