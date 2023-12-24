What was the original ending of ET?

What Really Happened: The Untold Ending of ET

In the realm of iconic movies, Steven Spielberg’s 1982 masterpiece, “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” holds a special place in the hearts of millions. The heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliott and his extraordinary bond with a friendly alien captivated audiences worldwide. However, what many may not know is that the film’s original ending took a different turn, leaving viewers with a bittersweet conclusion.

The Original Ending:

Contrary to the beloved ending we all remember, where ET bids farewell to Elliott and his family before boarding his spaceship and returning home, Spielberg initially envisioned a darker and more somber conclusion. In this original ending, ET’s departure would have been permanent, leaving Elliott devastated and alone.

The original ending was filmed and even screened for a test audience, but Spielberg ultimately decided to change it after witnessing their emotional response. He felt that the audience needed a more uplifting and hopeful ending, one that would leave them with a sense of joy rather than sadness.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Spielberg change the ending?

A: Spielberg changed the ending because he wanted to evoke a more positive emotional response from the audience. The original ending was deemed too heartbreaking and left viewers feeling despondent.

Q: Was the original ending ever released?

A: No, the original ending was never released to the public. Spielberg made the decision to alter it before the film’s official release, ensuring that audiences would experience the more uplifting version we know today.

Q: Are there any remnants of the original ending?

A: Yes, some glimpses of the original ending can be found in behind-the-scenes footage and production stills. These provide a fascinating insight into Spielberg’s creative process and the evolution of the film’s narrative.

Q: How did the change in ending impact the film’s success?

A: The decision to alter the ending proved to be a stroke of genius. “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” became a massive box office success, captivating audiences of all ages and becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

In the end, Spielberg’s decision to change the ending of “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” was a pivotal moment in the film’s history. By infusing the story with hope and joy, he created a timeless masterpiece that continues to touch the hearts of generations.