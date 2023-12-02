What was the old name of Microsoft Defender for cloud apps?

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps: The Evolution of a Security Solution

In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, Microsoft has been at the forefront of developing robust solutions to protect users and organizations from digital threats. One such solution is Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, which has become a cornerstone in safeguarding cloud-based applications. But what was its old name, and how has it evolved over time?

The Old Name: Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP)

Before its rebranding, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps was known as Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). This security service was specifically designed to provide advanced protection against sophisticated threats targeting Office 365 applications, such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business.

The Evolution of Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps

As cyber threats continued to evolve and expand beyond traditional email-based attacks, Microsoft recognized the need to enhance the capabilities of Office 365 ATP. This led to the transformation and rebranding of the solution into Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, aligning it with the broader Microsoft Defender suite of security products.

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps builds upon the foundation of Office 365 ATP, offering an even more comprehensive and integrated approach to protecting cloud-based applications. It leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to a wide range of threats, including malware, phishing attempts, and data exfiltration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are cloud apps?

A: Cloud apps refer to software applications that are hosted and accessed over the internet, rather than being installed on individual devices or servers.

Q: How does Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps work?

A: Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps uses a combination of threat intelligence, behavior-based analytics, and machine learning algorithms to identify and mitigate potential security risks in cloud-based applications.

Q: Is Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps only for Office 365 applications?

A: No, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps extends its protection beyond Office 365 applications and covers a wide range of cloud-based apps, including popular collaboration platforms and file-sharing services.

Q: What are the benefits of using Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps?

A: Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps provides enhanced security, real-time threat detection, and proactive response capabilities, helping organizations protect their sensitive data and maintain a secure cloud environment.

In conclusion, the old name of Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps was Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). Through its evolution, this security solution has become an integral part of Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to safeguarding cloud-based applications. With its advanced capabilities and continuous updates, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps offers organizations a powerful defense against the ever-growing threat landscape in the digital realm.