What was the old name of HYBE labels?

What was the Previous Name of HYBE Labels?

In a recent announcement, HYBE Labels, one of the leading entertainment companies in South Korea, revealed its previous name. Formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, the company underwent a rebranding process and changed its name to HYBE Labels in March 2021. This move came as part of the company’s expansion and diversification strategy, aiming to encompass a broader range of entertainment ventures beyond the music industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is HYBE Labels?

HYBE Labels is a South Korean entertainment company that manages and produces various artists, including globally renowned groups like BTS and TXT. They are involved in music production, artist management, concert planning, and other entertainment-related activities.

Q: Why did Big Hit Entertainment change its name?

The decision to change the name from Big Hit Entertainment to HYBE Labels was driven the company’s desire to expand its scope beyond the music industry. The new name reflects their intention to venture into diverse entertainment sectors, such as gaming, film, and more.

Q: When did the name change occur?

The rebranding process took place in March 2021, officially marking the transition from Big Hit Entertainment to HYBE Labels.

Q: Will this name change affect the artists under the company?

No, the name change will not have any impact on the artists managed HYBE Labels. The company will continue to support and promote its artists as it did under the previous name.

The rebranding of Big Hit Entertainment to HYBE Labels signifies a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. With this new name, HYBE Labels aims to establish itself as a global entertainment powerhouse, expanding its reach and influence beyond the music industry. As the company continues to grow and diversify, fans can expect exciting collaborations, innovative projects, and groundbreaking ventures in the world of entertainment.

In conclusion, HYBE Labels, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, has undergone a name change to reflect its expanded focus on various entertainment sectors. This strategic move positions the company for further growth and success in the global entertainment industry.