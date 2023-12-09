What was the major mistake in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us: A Masterpiece with One Major Flaw

In 2013, Naughty Dog released a game that would go on to become a modern classic: The Last of Us. This post-apocalyptic action-adventure game received critical acclaim for its gripping storytelling, immersive gameplay, and stunning visuals. However, even the most revered works of art can have their flaws, and The Last of Us is no exception. One major mistake stands out amidst the game’s brilliance, leaving players divided and questioning the developers’ decision-making.

The Major Mistake: The Ending

The Last of Us takes players on an emotional rollercoaster as they follow the journey of Joel and Ellie across a post-pandemic United States. The bond between these two characters is the heart of the game, and players become deeply invested in their relationship. However, the game’s ending takes a controversial turn that has left many fans disappointed.

The Controversial Choice

[Spoiler Alert] In the final moments of The Last of Us, Joel makes a decision that goes against the greater good. He chooses to save Ellie, sacrificing the potential cure for humanity in the process. This choice has sparked intense debate among players, as it raises ethical questions about the value of an individual life versus the survival of the human race.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did Joel make that choice?

A: Joel’s decision stems from his deep emotional connection to Ellie. He couldn’t bear to lose another daughter figure after the tragic death of his own daughter at the beginning of the game.

Q: Was Joel’s choice justified?

A: This is a matter of personal interpretation. Some argue that Joel’s love for Ellie outweighed the potential benefits of a cure, while others believe he acted selfishly and condemned humanity.

Q: Did the controversial ending impact the game’s overall quality?

A: While the ending divided fans, it did not diminish the game’s overall quality. The Last of Us remains a masterpiece in terms of its storytelling, gameplay mechanics, and character development.

Q: Will there be a sequel?

A: Yes, Naughty Dog released a highly anticipated sequel, The Last of Us Part II, in 2020. The sequel continues the story and explores the consequences of Joel’s decision.

In conclusion, The Last of Us is undeniably a masterpiece in the gaming industry, but it is not without its major flaw. The controversial ending has left players pondering the ethical implications of Joel’s choice. Nevertheless, the game’s exceptional qualities far outweigh this single misstep, solidifying its place as one of the most memorable gaming experiences of all time.