What was the last words of Stephen Hawking?

Stephen Hawking’s Final Words: A Profound Farewell from a Brilliant Mind

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, whose groundbreaking work on black holes and the nature of the universe captivated the world, left us with one last message before his passing in March 2018. Despite his physical limitations due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Hawking’s mind remained sharp until the end, and his final words continue to resonate with people around the globe.

In his last public statement, Hawking emphasized the importance of unity and the pursuit of knowledge. He stated, “Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”

These poignant words encapsulate Hawking’s unwavering belief in the power of human curiosity and determination. Despite facing immense physical challenges throughout his life, he never allowed his condition to hinder his intellectual pursuits or dampen his spirit. Instead, he used his unique perspective to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos and inspire generations of scientists and dreamers.

FAQ:

Q: What is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)?

A: ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It leads to the loss of voluntary muscle control, eventually resulting in paralysis.

Q: Why was Stephen Hawking’s work significant?

A: Hawking’s contributions to theoretical physics, particularly his research on black holes and the theory of relativity, revolutionized our understanding of the universe. His work on Hawking radiation, which proposed that black holes emit particles, challenged long-held scientific beliefs and opened up new avenues of exploration.

Q: How did Stephen Hawking communicate?

A: Due to his ALS, Hawking lost his ability to speak and move. He used a speech-generating device that was operated his cheek muscle or eye movement to communicate. This device allowed him to select words or phrases, which were then synthesized into speech.

Stephen Hawking’s final words serve as a reminder to us all to embrace our curiosity, persevere in the face of adversity, and never stop seeking answers to the mysteries of the universe. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and thinkers, ensuring that his profound impact on our understanding of the cosmos endures.