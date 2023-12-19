What was the 1st 24 7 news channel and when did it start?

The Birth of 24/7 News: The Pioneering Channel That Revolutionized Journalism

In today’s fast-paced world, we are accustomed to having news available at our fingertips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. But have you ever wondered where it all began? The birth of the first 24/7 news channel marked a significant milestone in the history of journalism, forever changing the way we consume news.

The Birth of a Game-Changer

The honor of being the first 24/7 news channel goes to CNN (Cable News Network). On June 1, 1980, CNN made its debut, forever altering the landscape of news reporting. Founded media mogul Ted Turner, CNN was the first television channel to provide round-the-clock news coverage.

Before CNN’s inception, news updates were limited to specific time slots during the day, leaving viewers in the dark during off-hours. However, CNN’s groundbreaking approach ensured that news was available to the public whenever they needed it, setting a new standard for the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 24/7 mean?

The term “24/7” is an abbreviation for “24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” It implies that a service or facility is available without interruption, around the clock.

Who founded CNN?

CNN was founded Ted Turner, an American media mogul and philanthropist. Turner’s vision and determination played a pivotal role in the establishment of the first 24/7 news channel.

How did CNN revolutionize journalism?

CNN revolutionized journalism introducing the concept of continuous news coverage. Prior to CNN, news updates were limited to specific time slots, leaving viewers uninformed during off-hours. CNN’s 24/7 approach ensured that news was accessible to the public at any time, setting a new standard for the industry.

In conclusion, the birth of CNN as the first 24/7 news channel in 1980 marked a turning point in the history of journalism. Its innovative approach to news reporting forever changed the way we consume information, paving the way for the multitude of 24/7 news channels we have today. Thanks to CNN’s pioneering efforts, we can stay informed about current events whenever and wherever we are.