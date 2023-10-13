Karnataka Man Detained for WhatsApp Status Supporting Palestine

In a troubling incident, a 20-year-old man from Karnataka, India, was detained the police for seven hours for posting a WhatsApp status in support of Palestine. Alam Basha, a resident of Hosapete town, had shared a picture of war-torn Palestine with the caption “We Stand with Palestine — Palestine Zindabad.” Despite being detained and presented before an executive magistrate, Basha still doesn’t know what his mistake was.

While senior police officials claimed that no case was registered against Basha, they admitted to detaining him as a preventive measure. Basha was taken to the police station, where his picture was clicked an inspector. The police deleted all the status messages mentioning Palestine and checked his phone for any other similar messages. Basha was then informed that he would have to go to the Tehsildar office to apologize for his actions and promise not to repeat them.

Basha remained in the police station until his colleagues, community elders, and representatives from the local mosque intervened and requested his release. Even though Basha had committed no crime, his uncle and a relative had to provide sureties for him to the Tehsildar. Basha emphasizes that he is a proud Indian and that his WhatsApp status was simply a prayer for the Palestinians.

The police officials have given conflicting statements regarding the incident. While the Deputy Superintendent of Police denied any case or detention, the Superintendent of Police clarified that Basha was taken into custody for inquiry and presented before the executive magistrate as a preventive measure.

This incident raises concerns about freedom of expression and the right to voice opinions without fear of reprisals. It is essential to promote open dialogue and tolerance for diverse viewpoints in a democratic society.

Definitions:

WhatsApp: a popular messaging application.

Sureties: a person who takes responsibility for the appearance of another person in court or guarantees a certain action.

Sources:

– South First