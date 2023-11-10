What was M&S originally called?

In the world of retail, few names are as iconic as Marks & Spencer. Known for its high-quality products and timeless style, this British retailer has been a staple on the high street for over a century. But have you ever wondered what M&S was originally called? Let’s take a trip back in time to uncover the origins of this beloved brand.

The birth of a retail giant

Marks & Spencer was founded in 1884 Michael Marks, a Polish immigrant, and Thomas Spencer, a cashier from Yorkshire. The duo opened their first store in Leeds, England, under the name “Penny Bazaar.” This name reflected their commitment to offering affordable goods, with everything in the store priced at a penny.

As the business grew, Marks and Spencer decided to rebrand their stores to better reflect their expanding product range. In 1894, they officially changed the name to “Marks & Spencer Ltd.” This new name not only highlighted the partnership between the two founders but also signaled a shift towards a more diverse range of products.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did Marks & Spencer change its name?

A: Marks & Spencer changed its name to reflect the partnership between its founders and to better represent the wide range of products it offered.

Q: When did Marks & Spencer change its name?

A: The company changed its name from “Penny Bazaar” to “Marks & Spencer Ltd.” in 1894.

Q: Is Marks & Spencer still in business?

A: Yes, Marks & Spencer is still a thriving retailer with stores across the United Kingdom and an online presence.

Q: What kind of products does Marks & Spencer sell?

A: Marks & Spencer sells a wide range of products, including clothing, home goods, food, and beauty products.

Q: Is Marks & Spencer a global brand?

A: While Marks & Spencer originated in the United Kingdom, it has expanded its presence to other countries and is considered a global brand.

Today, Marks & Spencer continues to be a household name, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. While the name may have changed over the years, the values and principles that the brand was built upon remain at the core of its success. So, the next time you step into an M&S store, remember its humble beginnings as the “Penny Bazaar” and the journey it has taken to become the beloved retailer it is today.