What was M&S old slogan?

In the world of retail, slogans play a crucial role in shaping a brand’s identity and connecting with consumers. They serve as a concise and memorable representation of a company’s values and offerings. Marks & Spencer, a renowned British retailer, has had several slogans throughout its long history. However, one particular slogan stands out as an iconic representation of the brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The Old Slogan: “The customer is always right”

For decades, Marks & Spencer’s old slogan, “The customer is always right,” resonated with shoppers across the United Kingdom and beyond. This phrase, coined Harry Gordon Selfridge in the early 20th century, became synonymous with excellent customer service and became a cornerstone of M&S’s brand identity.

FAQ:

Q: What does “The customer is always right” mean?

A: This phrase emphasizes the importance of prioritizing customer satisfaction and meeting their needs. It suggests that businesses should listen to their customers and strive to provide exceptional service.

Q: Why did Marks & Spencer use this slogan?

A: Marks & Spencer adopted this slogan to demonstrate their commitment to putting the customer first. It conveyed their dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional service, ensuring customer loyalty and trust.

Q: When did Marks & Spencer change their slogan?

A: Marks & Spencer officially retired their old slogan, “The customer is always right,” in the early 2000s. The company decided to refresh their brand image and adopt a new slogan that reflected their evolving values and market positioning.

While Marks & Spencer’s old slogan may no longer be in use, its impact on the retail industry and the brand’s reputation remains significant. It symbolized the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and helped establish M&S as a trusted and reliable retailer. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, slogans may change, but the importance of putting the customer first remains a timeless principle for success.