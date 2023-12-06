What was Julia Roberts last film?

Julia Roberts’ Latest Film: A Farewell to the Big Screen

Introduction

Julia Roberts, the iconic Hollywood actress known for her captivating performances and radiant smile, has left her mark on the film industry for decades. However, fans around the world have been wondering about her most recent project and whether it will be her last. In this article, we delve into the details of Julia Roberts’ last film and what the future holds for this beloved actress.

The Last Film: “Ben Is Back”

Julia Roberts’ last film, released in 2018, is titled “Ben Is Back.” Directed Peter Hedges, the movie tells the gripping story of a mother, played Roberts, who welcomes her drug-addicted son home for Christmas. The film explores the challenges and complexities of addiction, family dynamics, and the power of love. Roberts’ performance in “Ben Is Back” received critical acclaim, showcasing her exceptional talent and emotional range.

FAQ

Q: Will “Ben Is Back” be Julia Roberts’ final film?

A: While “Ben Is Back” is her most recent film, Julia Roberts has not officially announced her retirement from acting. She has expressed a desire to focus more on her family and personal life, but it remains uncertain if this will mark the end of her illustrious career.

Q: What are Julia Roberts’ most famous films?

A: Julia Roberts has an extensive filmography, but some of her most famous works include “Pretty Woman,” “Erin Brockovich,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and “Notting Hill.” These films catapulted her to international stardom and solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.

Q: What is Julia Roberts’ net worth?

A: As of 2021, Julia Roberts’ net worth is estimated to be around $250 million. Her successful career, coupled with numerous endorsements and business ventures, has contributed to her impressive financial standing.

Conclusion

While “Ben Is Back” marked Julia Roberts’ most recent film, it is uncertain whether it will be her last. As fans eagerly await news of her future projects, we can reflect on the incredible contributions she has made to the film industry throughout her career. Julia Roberts’ talent, charisma, and unforgettable performances have left an indelible mark on cinema, ensuring her legacy will endure for generations to come.