What was Julia Roberts highest paid movie?

Julia Roberts: Unveiling Her Highest Paid Movie

Julia Roberts, the iconic American actress known for her captivating performances and radiant smile, has graced the silver screen for decades. With a career spanning over 30 years, Roberts has starred in numerous successful films, earning her a place among Hollywood’s elite. While she has delivered unforgettable performances in various movies, one particular film stands out as her highest paid venture to date.

The Crown Jewel: Ocean’s Eleven

Released in 2001, “Ocean’s Eleven” is a star-studded heist film directed Steven Soderbergh. The movie features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and of course, Julia Roberts. In this thrilling crime caper, Roberts portrays Tess Ocean, the ex-wife of Danny Ocean (played Clooney), who becomes entangled in a high-stakes casino heist.

Roberts’ involvement in “Ocean’s Eleven” not only added to the film’s allure but also contributed to her skyrocketing paycheck. The actress reportedly earned a staggering $20 million for her role, making it her highest paid movie to date.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “highest paid movie” mean?

A: “Highest paid movie” refers to the film in which an actor or actress received the highest salary or paycheck for their performance.

Q: How much did Julia Roberts earn for “Ocean’s Eleven”?

A: Julia Roberts earned a remarkable $20 million for her role in “Ocean’s Eleven,” making it her highest paid movie.

Q: Are there any other notable films in Julia Roberts’ career?

A: Absolutely! Julia Roberts has an extensive filmography, including critically acclaimed movies such as “Pretty Woman,” “Erin Brockovich,” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” among many others.

Julia Roberts’ portrayal of Tess Ocean in “Ocean’s Eleven” not only showcased her talent but also secured her the highest paycheck of her career. With her remarkable performances and undeniable charm, Roberts continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.