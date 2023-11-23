What was Jesus’s real name?

In the realm of religious history, few figures have captivated the world’s attention like Jesus Christ. As the central figure of Christianity, his teachings and life story have shaped the beliefs and practices of millions of people worldwide. However, one question that often arises is: what was Jesus’s real name?

The name “Jesus” is the most commonly used form in English, derived from the Latin “Iesus” and the Greek “Iesous.” But in his native language, Aramaic, Jesus’s name was “Yeshua.” Aramaic was the language spoken Jesus and his disciples during the first century in the region of Palestine.

The name “Yeshua” itself is a variant of the Hebrew name “Yehoshua,” which means “Yahweh is salvation.” This name was not uncommon during Jesus’s time, and it was given to other individuals as well. However, it is important to note that the name “Jesus” or “Yeshua” was not unique to him.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Jesus commonly referred to as Jesus Christ?

A: The term “Christ” is derived from the Greek word “Christos,” which means “anointed one” or “messiah.” It is a title given to Jesus, signifying his role as the savior and the fulfillment of prophecies in the Hebrew Bible.

Q: Why is Jesus’s name translated differently in different languages?

A: When Christianity spread to different regions, the name “Jesus” was translated into the local languages, resulting in variations such as “Jesús” in Spanish or “Isa” in Arabic. These translations aim to convey the same meaning and significance as the original name.

Q: Are there any other names associated with Jesus?

A: In addition to “Jesus” and “Yeshua,” Jesus is also referred to various titles and epithets, such as “Son of God,” “Son of Man,” “Lamb of God,” and “Prince of Peace.” These titles highlight different aspects of his identity and role within Christian theology.

In conclusion, while Jesus is commonly known as Jesus Christ in English, his real name in his native language was “Yeshua.” The name “Jesus” is a translation of his original name, which holds deep significance within the context of his teachings and the Christian faith.