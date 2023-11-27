What was Hollywood originally called?

In the bustling heart of Los Angeles, there lies a place that has become synonymous with the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. Hollywood, as it is known today, is a global symbol of the movie-making business. But have you ever wondered what this iconic neighborhood was called before it became the center of the film world?

Originally, Hollywood was known as the “Cahuenga Valley.” The name derived from the indigenous Tongva people who inhabited the region long before the arrival of European settlers. The Tongva referred to the area as “Cahuenga,” meaning “place of the mountain” in their native language.

It wasn’t until the late 19th century that the name “Hollywood” came into existence. In 1886, a wealthy couple named Harvey and Daeida Wilcox purchased a 160-acre ranch in the Cahuenga Valley. Inspired the holly bushes that grew abundantly in the area, Daeida decided to name their ranch “Hollywood.” The name stuck, and soon the entire neighborhood adopted the moniker.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the Wilcoxes choose the name Hollywood?

A: Daeida Wilcox was inspired the holly bushes that grew on their ranch. She thought the name “Hollywood” had a nice ring to it and decided to use it for their property.

Q: When did Hollywood become synonymous with the film industry?

A: Hollywood’s association with the film industry began in the early 20th century when several movie studios set up shop in the area. The convenient access to diverse landscapes, favorable weather, and a growing talent pool made Hollywood an ideal location for filmmaking.

Q: Are there any remnants of the original name “Cahuenga Valley” in Hollywood today?

A: While the name “Cahuenga Valley” is no longer used, there are still traces of the area’s indigenous heritage. The nearby Cahuenga Pass, which connects the San Fernando Valley to Hollywood, serves as a reminder of the region’s history.

Today, Hollywood stands as a symbol of the American film industry, attracting aspiring actors, directors, and producers from around the world. Its transformation from the Cahuenga Valley to Hollywood is a testament to the power of imagination and the enduring legacy of the Wilcoxes’ decision to name their ranch after the holly bushes that once adorned the land.