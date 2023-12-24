What was edited out of ET?

What You Didn’t Know: The Secrets Behind the Editing of ET

In the realm of cinema, there are often hidden stories that lie behind the final cut of a film. One such example is the beloved 1982 classic, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. Directed Steven Spielberg, this heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and an alien captivated audiences worldwide. However, what many people don’t realize is that there were several scenes and elements that were edited out of the final version. Let’s dive into the secrets behind the editing of ET.

FAQ:

Q: What does “editing” mean?

A: Editing refers to the process of selecting, arranging, and manipulating various shots and scenes to create a coherent and engaging final product. It involves removing unnecessary footage, rearranging sequences, and adding special effects or sound.

Q: Why do filmmakers edit their movies?

A: Filmmakers edit their movies to enhance the storytelling, pacing, and overall impact of the film. It allows them to refine the narrative, eliminate any inconsistencies, and create a more polished final product.

One of the most significant edits made to ET was the removal of a scene that depicted the alien creature dying. Spielberg decided to remove this scene after a test screening left audiences in tears. He felt that the death of ET would be too traumatic for young viewers and opted for a more uplifting ending instead.

Another scene that was edited out involved a group of government agents interrogating Elliott, the young protagonist. This sequence was deemed unnecessary and slowed down the pacing of the film. Spielberg chose to focus more on the emotional connection between Elliott and ET, rather than diverting attention to the government’s pursuit of the alien.

Additionally, there were a few minor edits made throughout the film to enhance the visual effects. Some shots were adjusted to improve the realism of ET’s movements and expressions, ensuring that the alien seamlessly integrated with the live-action footage.

In conclusion, the editing process of ET: The Extra-Terrestrial played a crucial role in shaping the final version of the film. By removing certain scenes and fine-tuning others, Spielberg was able to create a more emotionally resonant and visually captivating experience for audiences of all ages. The secrets behind the editing of ET remind us that even the most beloved films undergo changes before they reach the silver screen.