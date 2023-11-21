What was Colorado called before it became a state?

Colorado, known for its stunning landscapes and outdoor adventures, was not always called its current name. Before it became a state, this region went through various names and territorial designations. Let’s take a journey through time to explore the history of Colorado’s name.

The Early Years:

Long before European settlers arrived, the land we now know as Colorado was home to Native American tribes such as the Ute, Arapaho, and Cheyenne. They had their own names for the region, but these names were not widely known or used outsiders.

Spanish Influence:

In the 16th century, Spanish explorers ventured into the area and named it “Colorado,” meaning “colored red” in Spanish. This name was inspired the vibrant red sandstone formations found in the region. However, the Spanish presence in Colorado was limited, and the name did not gain widespread usage.

Jefferson Territory:

During the mid-19th century, as settlers began to arrive in the area, a provisional territorial government was established in 1859. This government named the region “Jefferson Territory” after Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States. However, this territorial designation was short-lived, as it was never officially recognized the federal government.

Colorado Territory:

In 1861, the Colorado Territory was officially established the U.S. Congress. The name “Colorado” was chosen to honor the Colorado River, which had been named Spanish explorers. The Colorado Territory encompassed a larger area than the present-day state, including parts of Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Statehood:

Finally, on August 1, 1876, Colorado became the 38th state of the United States. It retained the name “Colorado” when it achieved statehood, and it has been known as such ever since.

FAQ:

Q: Why was the name “Colorado” chosen?

A: The name “Colorado” was chosen to honor the Colorado River, which had been named Spanish explorers. It also refers to the vibrant red sandstone formations found in the region.

Q: What other names were considered?

A: Before settling on “Colorado,” other names such as “Jefferson Territory” were considered. However, these names did not gain widespread usage or official recognition.

Q: Did the Native American tribes have a name for the region?

A: Yes, Native American tribes such as the Ute, Arapaho, and Cheyenne had their own names for the region. However, these names were not widely known or used outsiders.

In conclusion, Colorado has had a rich history of names before it became a state. From the Spanish influence to the establishment of the Colorado Territory, the region went through various designations. However, it was ultimately named “Colorado” to honor the river and the stunning red landscapes that make this state so unique.