“Leave the World Behind” Becomes a Netflix Sensation with Surprise Involvement of Obamas

Netflix’s newest apocalyptic film, “Leave the World Behind,” has taken the streaming service storm, ranking as the number one trending movie. Much to the surprise of viewers, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are listed as producers in the credits.

Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel, the movie stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a married couple trapped on Long Island with their rental home’s owner, portrayed Mahershala Ali, amidst society’s impending collapse. Produced the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, “Leave the World Behind” marks one of their most star-powered projects to date.

However, it is important to note that the Obamas’ involvement as producers was primarily honorary. The film had already been purchased Netflix two years prior to Higher Ground Productions joining the project. Barack and Michelle Obama did not contribute to the movie’s development or production process.

Tonia Davis, the head of film and TV at Higher Ground, explained the company’s attraction to Alam’s book and Sam Esmail’s adaptation in the official production notes. The story delves into complex themes such as race, class, contemporary parenthood, and the infiltration of external events into our consciousness. It raises profound questions about our way of life, our thought processes, and our ability to trust.

Esmail, the film’s director, revealed that Barack Obama was a fan of Alam’s novel and decided to support the movie’s production in 2022. Although the Obamas were not physically present on set, they played a crucial role in making the film a reality.

While the Obamas’ absence during filming disappointed some cast members, Myha’la, who portrays Mahershala Ali’s on-screen daughter, received a parting gift from the Obamas and the production team in the form of a signed card. The gesture added an exciting touch to her experience working on the film.

“Leave the World Behind” continues to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking storyline and star-studded cast. The surprise involvement of the Obamas only adds to the movie’s intrigue, solidifying it as a significant moment in their ongoing creative collaboration with Netflix.