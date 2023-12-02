What versions of Windows does Microsoft still support?

Microsoft’s Ongoing Support: Which Versions of Windows Are Still in the Game?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, it’s crucial to stay up to date with the latest software updates and security patches. For Windows users, this means knowing which versions of the operating system are still supported Microsoft. Let’s take a closer look at the current lineup of Windows versions that continue to receive Microsoft’s unwavering support.

Windows 10: As Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 10 remains the most widely used version among PC users. Launched in 2015, it introduced a range of new features and a more streamlined user experience. Microsoft provides regular updates, including security patches and bug fixes, to ensure the stability and security of Windows 10. The company has committed to supporting Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.

Windows 11: Released in October 2021, Windows 11 represents the latest iteration of Microsoft’s operating system. With a fresh design and enhanced performance, Windows 11 offers a host of new features and improvements. Microsoft has pledged to provide updates and support for Windows 11 for at least ten years from its release date.

Windows Server: Microsoft also offers support for various versions of Windows Server, which is designed for enterprise-level use. As of now, Windows Server 2022 is the latest version, released in October 2021. Microsoft typically provides support for Windows Server versions for a minimum of ten years.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What does “support” mean in this context?

A: When we refer to Microsoft’s support for a specific version of Windows, it means that the company continues to release updates, security patches, and bug fixes for that particular version. This ensures that users can keep their systems secure and up to date.

Q: What happens when Microsoft ends support for a Windows version?

A: When Microsoft ends support for a Windows version, it means that they will no longer release updates or security patches for that version. This leaves the operating system vulnerable to potential security threats and may result in compatibility issues with newer software and hardware.

Q: Should I upgrade to the latest version of Windows?

A: It is generally recommended to upgrade to the latest version of Windows to benefit from the latest features, improvements, and security enhancements. However, before upgrading, it’s essential to ensure that your hardware meets the system requirements of the new version.

In conclusion, Microsoft continues to provide support for Windows 10, Windows 11, and various versions of Windows Server. Staying on a supported version ensures that your operating system remains secure and up to date, allowing you to make the most of your Windows experience.