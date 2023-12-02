What version of Windows is required for Snagit?

Snagit System Requirements: Which Version of Windows Do You Need?

Snagit, the popular screen capture and image editing software, is a powerful tool that allows users to capture screenshots, record videos, and enhance images with ease. However, before diving into the world of Snagit, it’s important to ensure that your Windows operating system meets the necessary requirements.

System Requirements

To run Snagit smoothly and take full advantage of its features, you’ll need a compatible version of Windows. As of the latest release, Snagit 2021, the following versions of Windows are supported:

Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 7 SP1 or later (32-bit and 64-bit)

It’s worth noting that Snagit is not compatible with Windows XP or Vista. If you are using an older version of Windows, you may need to consider upgrading your operating system to enjoy the benefits of Snagit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use Snagit on a Mac?

A: Yes, Snagit is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. However, the system requirements for the Mac version may differ, so make sure to check the specific requirements for your macOS version.

Q: Is there a free trial available?

A: Yes, TechSmith, the company behind Snagit, offers a free trial period for users to test out the software before making a purchase. The trial version provides full access to all features for a limited time.

Q: Can I upgrade my Snagit version?

A: Yes, if you are using an older version of Snagit, you can upgrade to the latest version purchasing an upgrade license. Upgrading ensures you have access to the newest features and improvements.

Now that you know which version of Windows is required for Snagit, you can confidently install and explore the capabilities of this versatile screen capture tool. Capture, edit, and share your screen effortlessly with Snagit!