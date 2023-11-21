What version of Apple TV works with Disney Plus?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Disney Plus has quickly become a fan favorite. With its vast library of beloved movies and TV shows, it’s no wonder that many people are eager to access it on their Apple TV devices. However, not all versions of Apple TV are compatible with Disney Plus. Let’s take a closer look at which versions are supported and how you can enjoy the magical world of Disney on your Apple TV.

Which Apple TV versions support Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is compatible with the 4th generation Apple TV and later. This means that if you own an Apple TV HD (4th generation) or Apple TV 4K (5th generation or later), you can easily download the Disney Plus app from the App Store and start streaming your favorite Disney content. If you have an older version of Apple TV, unfortunately, you won’t be able to access Disney Plus directly on your device.

How to download Disney Plus on Apple TV?

To download Disney Plus on your compatible Apple TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Apple TV and navigate to the home screen.

2. Open the App Store selecting the App Store icon.

3. Use the search function to find the Disney Plus app.

4. Once you locate the app, select it and click on the “Get” or “Download” button.

5. Wait for the app to download and install on your Apple TV.

6. Once the installation is complete, you can open the Disney Plus app and sign in with your Disney Plus account credentials or create a new account if you haven’t already.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I access Disney Plus on older versions of Apple TV?

A: No, Disney Plus is only compatible with the 4th generation Apple TV and later.

Q: Do I need a subscription to Disney Plus to access it on Apple TV?

A: Yes, you need a valid Disney Plus subscription to stream content on Apple TV.

Q: Can I watch Disney Plus in 4K on Apple TV?

A: Yes, if you have an Apple TV 4K and a compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy Disney Plus content in stunning 4K resolution.

In conclusion, if you own a 4th generation Apple TV or later, you’re in luck! You can easily download the Disney Plus app from the App Store and start streaming your favorite Disney movies and TV shows. Just make sure you have a valid Disney Plus subscription, and you’ll be ready to embark on a magical streaming journey.