What two countries don’t touch Brazil?

In a world filled with interconnected borders, it’s not uncommon for countries to share boundaries with multiple neighbors. However, Brazil, the largest country in South America, stands out as an exception. With its vast territory spanning over 8.5 million square kilometers, Brazil shares borders with ten countries. But have you ever wondered which two countries don’t touch Brazil? Let’s explore this intriguing geographical fact.

Paraguay and Ecuador: The Two Countries That Don’t Touch Brazil

Paraguay, a landlocked country located in the heart of South America, is one of the two nations that doesn’t share a border with Brazil. Despite being surrounded Brazil’s neighboring countries, including Argentina and Bolivia, Paraguay remains separated from Brazil the mighty Paraguay River. This natural barrier acts as a boundary between the two nations, preventing them from physically touching.

On the other hand, Ecuador, situated on the northwestern coast of South America, is the second country that doesn’t share a border with Brazil. Separated the vast expanse of the Amazon rainforest, these two countries are geographically distant from each other. While Brazil’s northernmost point comes close to Ecuador’s territory, they do not share a common border.

FAQ:

Q: How many countries does Brazil share a border with?

A: Brazil shares borders with ten countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, and French Guiana (an overseas territory of France).

Q: What is a landlocked country?

A: A landlocked country is a nation that does not have a coastline or direct access to the sea. It is entirely surrounded other countries.

Q: What is the Paraguay River?

A: The Paraguay River is a major river in South America that flows through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. It serves as a natural border between Paraguay and Brazil.

Q: How far apart are Brazil and Ecuador?

A: Brazil and Ecuador are approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) apart. The Amazon rainforest lies between the two countries, making them geographically distant.

While Brazil shares borders with ten countries, Paraguay and Ecuador remain the two nations that don’t physically touch Brazil. These geographical peculiarities highlight the diverse and intricate nature of our world’s borders.