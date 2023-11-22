What TVs have Roku built in?

In the ever-evolving world of television technology, streaming has become an integral part of our entertainment experience. With numerous streaming platforms available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. However, Roku has emerged as a popular choice for many users due to its user-friendly interface and extensive content library. While Roku devices are widely known, did you know that there are also TVs with Roku built right into them? Let’s explore which TVs offer this convenient feature.

What does it mean to have Roku built in?

Having Roku built into a TV means that the television set comes with the Roku operating system pre-installed. This eliminates the need for an external Roku device, such as a streaming stick or set-top box, as the TV itself acts as a complete Roku streaming platform.

Which TV brands offer Roku built-in?

Roku has partnered with several well-known TV brands to integrate their streaming platform directly into the television sets. Some of the popular brands that offer TVs with Roku built-in include TCL, Hisense, Sharp, Philips, RCA, and Hitachi. These brands provide a range of options in terms of screen sizes, picture quality, and additional features, ensuring there is a Roku TV to suit every preference and budget.

What are the advantages of having Roku built-in?

One of the main advantages of having Roku built into your TV is the convenience it offers. With Roku’s intuitive interface, you can easily navigate through various streaming channels and apps, access your favorite content, and even control your TV using the Roku mobile app. Additionally, Roku TVs often come with a simple remote control that includes dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, making it even easier to access your preferred content.

FAQ:

Q: Can I add Roku to my existing TV?

A: Yes, if you already own a TV without Roku built-in, you can purchase a Roku streaming stick or set-top box and connect it to your TV via HDMI.

Q: Are Roku TVs more expensive than regular TVs?

A: Roku TVs are available in a wide range of price points, from budget-friendly options to high-end models. The cost will depend on factors such as the brand, screen size, and additional features.

Q: Can I use other streaming platforms on a Roku TV?

A: Yes, Roku TVs offer access to a wide range of streaming platforms, including popular services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many more.

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a new TV and enjoy the convenience of streaming, considering a TV with Roku built-in could be a wise choice. With various brands offering this feature, you can find a Roku TV that suits your needs and enhances your streaming experience.