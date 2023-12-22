What TV shows play on CBS?

What TV Shows Can You Watch on CBS?

CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is one of the major television networks in the United States. With a rich history dating back to 1927, CBS has become a household name, offering a wide range of popular TV shows that cater to various interests and demographics. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, CBS has something for everyone.

Popular CBS TV Shows:

CBS is home to several highly acclaimed and long-running TV shows. One of its most iconic series is “NCIS,” a crime procedural that follows a team of special agents investigating Navy and Marine Corps crimes. Another fan-favorite is “The Big Bang Theory,” a sitcom that revolves around a group of socially awkward but brilliant scientists and their hilarious misadventures. Other notable shows include “Criminal Minds,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0,” and “Young Sheldon.”

New CBS TV Shows:

In addition to its established hits, CBS continues to introduce new and exciting TV shows to its lineup. Recent additions include “Evil,” a psychological mystery drama that explores the origins of evil through the eyes of a skeptical forensic psychologist, and “FBI,” a fast-paced crime drama that follows the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. CBS also offers a variety of reality shows, such as “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” which have captivated audiences for years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What does “procedural” mean?

A: In the context of TV shows, a procedural refers to a genre that focuses on the step-by-step process of solving a crime or mystery. These shows often follow a formulaic structure, with each episode featuring a new case to be solved.

Q: Are CBS shows available for streaming?

A: Yes, many CBS shows are available for streaming on the network’s streaming platform, CBS All Access. This allows viewers to watch their favorite shows on-demand, anytime and anywhere.

Q: How can I find out the schedule for CBS shows?

A: CBS provides a schedule of its shows on its official website. Additionally, TV listings in newspapers and online platforms often include the schedule for CBS and other networks.

In conclusion, CBS offers a diverse range of TV shows that cater to various interests and preferences. From long-running favorites to exciting new additions, CBS continues to captivate audiences with its compelling programming. Whether you enjoy crime dramas, sitcoms, or reality shows, CBS has something for everyone to enjoy.