What TV shows are continuing in 2023?

TV Shows That Will Continue to Entertain in 2023

As we bid farewell to another year, television enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite shows in 2023. With the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, it’s essential to stay up-to-date on which TV series will continue to captivate audiences in the coming year. From long-running dramas to beloved comedies, here are some of the highly anticipated shows that will be gracing our screens in 2023.

1. “Stranger Things” Season 4

The thrilling sci-fi series “Stranger Things” has garnered a massive fan base since its debut in 2016. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of kids as they encounter supernatural occurrences in their small town. After a hiatus, the eagerly awaited fourth season is set to premiere in 2023, promising more supernatural mysteries and nostalgic adventures.

2. “Game of Thrones” Prequel: “House of the Dragon”

Following the immense success of “Game of Thrones,” fans were left craving more of the intricate and treacherous world of Westeros. In response, HBO announced a prequel series titled “House of the Dragon.” Set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” this highly anticipated show will delve into the history of House Targaryen, promising epic battles, political intrigue, and dragons.

3. “The Crown” Season 5

Netflix’s critically acclaimed historical drama “The Crown” has enthralled audiences with its portrayal of the British royal family. With each season covering a different era, the upcoming fifth season will introduce a new cast to depict the later years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Fans can expect more captivating performances and a deeper exploration of the monarchy’s trials and tribulations.

FAQ

Q: What does “hiatus” mean?

A: “Hiatus” refers to a break or pause in an ongoing series or production. It is a temporary interruption in the regular schedule of a TV show.

Q: What is a prequel?

A: A prequel is a story or series that takes place before the events of a previously established work. It often explores the backstory or history of characters and events.

Q: Will the original cast return for “Stranger Things” Season 4?

A: While the details of the upcoming season have been kept under wraps, it is expected that the majority of the original cast will reprise their roles in “Stranger Things” Season 4.

With these highly anticipated shows and many more on the horizon, 2023 promises to be an exciting year for television enthusiasts. So mark your calendars and get ready to be entertained the captivating stories and beloved characters that will continue to grace our screens.