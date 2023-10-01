The Anticipation Builds as Adam Thielen Faces Former Team in Vikings-Panthers Matchup

Adam Thielen, wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming game against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. After spending 10 years with the Vikings, Thielen was released in the offseason, adding significance to this matchup. Both teams come into the game with an 0-3 record, increasing the pressure to secure a win. Despite rumors of contract negotiations, Thielen asserts that the Vikings never attempted to renegotiate his contract and instead chose to release him due to his high salary cap hit.

The Vikings-Panthers game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 1 at noon (1 p.m. ET). For those unable to attend the game in person, there are live streaming options available. One such option is fuboTV, which offers a free trial. The “fubo pro” package includes over 146 channels for $74.99 per month, along with features like cloud-based DVR and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens simultaneously. Alternatively, the “fubo elite” package provides 205-plus channels for $84.99 per month, including additional channels like fuboExtra and News Plus. Showtime can also be added for $94.99 per month with the “fubo premiere” package.

DirecTV Stream is another streaming option for the game, offering a free trial. There are four packages to choose from, starting with the Entertainment Package at $54.99 per month, which includes popular channels like ESPN and TNT. The Choice Package, priced at $74.99 per month, adds more than 90 channels, including MLB Network and NBA TV. The Ultimate Package offers over 130 channels at $89.99 per month, while the Premier Package includes more than 140 channels and premium options like HBO Max and SHOWTIME for $134.99 per month. DirecTV Stream also offers the option to enhance streaming with their dedicated device.

For those who prefer traditional television, the Vikings-Panthers game will be broadcast on Fox. However, it is important to note that there may be blackouts depending on the location.

As Adam Thielen prepares to face his former team, the anticipation for this matchup continues to grow. With both teams desperate for their first win of the season, this game is sure to be a thrilling contest.

