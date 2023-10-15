The Chicago Bears Prepare to Face the Minnesota Vikings Without Injured Receiver Justin Jefferson

The Chicago Bears will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15, in a game that will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. However, the Bears won’t have to worry about containing Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, as he will be out with a hamstring injury.

The Bears have struggled this season with a 1-4 record, but they are coming off a solid victory against the Washington Football Team. This win ended their previous losing streak and gave them hope of turning their season around. The Bears haven’t won two games in a row since the end of the 2021 season, so the absence of Jefferson could significantly improve their chances.

Justin Jefferson, who was named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, suffered a hamstring injury in the Vikings’ last game against Kansas City. This is the first game he will miss since being drafted the Vikings in 2020. Jefferson has been a key player for the team, with 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns this season. His absence for at least the next four games will have a profound impact on the Vikings’ offense.

The game between the Bears and Vikings will kick off at noon (1 p.m. ET) on Sunday, October 15. It will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trials. FuboTV offers various packages, including the “fubo pro” package for $74.99 per month with over 146 channels and cloud-based DVR. DirecTV Stream also has multiple options, starting from the Entertainment Package for $54.99 per month with 65+ channels.

The game will also be televised on Fox, although there may be blackout restrictions.

Source:

– The Associated Press.