The Challenge of Stopping Derrick Henry: Colts vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 8th, in a highly anticipated match-up. One of the main concerns for the Colts is how to contain Derrick Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champion. In their previous encounters, Henry has consistently run through the Colts’ defense, racking up impressive yardage and finding ways to score against them.

Henry’s dominance over the Colts is evident in his record of seven 100-yard outings in just 14 career games against Indy. He has proven to be a formidable opponent, using his power, speed, and stiff-arm moves to outmaneuver and overpower defenders. The Colts’ defense has struggled to come up with an effective game plan to stop him.

While the Colts have allowed Henry to amass 1,287 yards against them, it is worth noting that their divisional rivals, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, have given up even more yards to the talented running back. In his last seven games against the Colts, Henry has surpassed 100 yards six times, showcasing his consistent performance against them.

However, there may be a glimmer of hope for the Colts. In their most recent matchup on Halloween in 2021, Henry had a relatively subdued performance due to a broken bone in his foot. But now, Henry seems to be returning to full form, as evidenced his strong performance in the previous week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

To make matters more challenging for the Colts, the Titans could potentially have two starting linemen returning from injury and suspension, which would further strengthen their offensive line. On the Colts’ side, there is the possibility of Jonathan Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, making a comeback after being on the physically unable to perform list for 10 months.

The game between the Colts and Titans will be live streamed on various platforms such as fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. These platforms provide different packages and pricing options to cater to viewers’ preferences. Additionally, the game will also be televised on CBS, although blackout restrictions may apply.

In conclusion, the Colts face a significant challenge in containing Derrick Henry and breaking their losing streak against the Titans. However, with potential reinforcements on both teams and the excitement surrounding the match-up, fans can expect an intense and thrilling game on Sunday.

Sources:

– The Associated Press