The Cleveland Browns Seek to Overcome the Loss of Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 24, with the challenge of moving forward after the season-ending injury to star running back Nick Chubb. The game can be watched via live stream on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+.

The Titans have personal experience with this kind of setback. Two years ago, they lost their All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to a broken foot, yet they still managed to thrive, finishing the season 12-5 and securing the top spot in the AFC playoffs.

The Browns are now in a similar position, hoping to adapt and continue their season without Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler. Chubb’s left knee injury, suffered during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, was devastating not only to himself but also to his teammates.

Despite the shock of Chubb’s injury, the Browns had little time to dwell on it during the game. Second-year back Jerome Ford immediately stepped up and filled the void, catching a 3-yard touchdown pass shortly after Chubb got hurt. Ford later showcased his skills with a 69-yard run and finished the game with an impressive 106 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Browns and Titans will face off on Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon (1 p.m. ET). The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. FuboTV offers various plans, including the “fubo pro” package for $74.99 per month, which provides over 146 channels and cloud-based DVR. DirecTV Stream offers four options ranging from $54.99 to $134.99 per month, depending on the number of channels and premium networks desired. Paramount+ offers two tiers, with prices ranging from $4.99 to $9.99 per month, both including a 7-day free trial.

