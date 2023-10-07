Red River Rivalry: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

The highly anticipated Red River Rivalry between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma is taking place on Saturday, October 7. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV with a free trial. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who had a concussion last year, is now healthy and ready to lead Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s head coach, is looking to avoid a personal 0-2 start in the rivalry.

Both teams have had different trajectories since their last meeting. Texas is undefeated with a 5-0 record and is being hailed as one of the best teams in burnt orange since their 2009 Big 12 championship team. On the other hand, Oklahoma went through a rough season last year, finishing with a 6-7 record. However, they have made significant improvements, bringing in new players through the transfer portal and recruiting talented freshmen.

This year’s matchup is particularly significant as it will be the last Texas-Oklahoma game in the Big 12, as both teams will be moving to the Southeastern Conference next year. With both teams entering the game undefeated, the stakes are high. A victory for Texas could solidify their position as a contender for the College Football Playoff.

The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. (noon ET) on Saturday, October 7, and will be televised on ABC. For those looking to stream the game, fuboTV offers a free trial with various packages to choose from, including a basic plan with over 146 channels and an elite plan with over 205 channels.

It’s sure to be an intense and exciting matchup between these two historic rivals. Don’t miss the action as the Red River Rivalry unfolds on the field.

