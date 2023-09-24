Texans vs. Jaguars: Offensive Struggles in Focus

The Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Sunday, September 23, in a game that showcases two teams struggling on the offensive side of the ball. The Texans have only managed to score 29 points in their first two games, ranking 29th in the league. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are last in the league in third-down conversions and are coming off a nine-point performance in their last game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars entered the season with high hopes for their offense, as they returned nine offensive starters and added standout receiver Calvin Ridley. However, they have struggled to find consistency, scoring only 17 points in their opener against the Indianapolis Colts. While rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has shown promise, throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns, he has also been sacked 11 times and lost two fumbles.

The Texans have also faced their fair share of offensive challenges. The team has been plagued injuries to their offensive line, losing four starting linemen in training camp. In their most recent game, they were without Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, further hindering their ability to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Both teams will be looking to improve their offensive performance when they meet on Sunday. The Jaguars will need to establish a better running game and provide better protection for their quarterback. The Texans, on the other hand, will need to find a way to generate more points and protect their quarterback.

Sources: Associated Press