Tennessee Volunteers Set to Face Texas A&M in Critical Three-Game Stretch

The 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for a crucial three-game stretch, starting with a home game against Texas A&M. The game, which will be live streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV, comes after Tennessee had a much-needed open date. Following the match against Texas A&M, the Volunteers will hit the road to face No. 11 Alabama and No. 24 Kentucky.

The Aggies, currently standing at 4-2 with a 2-1 SEC record, are looking to rebound from a tough loss to Alabama. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage, with Neyland Stadium expected to be packed with enthusiastic fans. This will mark the seventh time that the Vols’ fans have created a vibrant orange and white checkerboard in the stands.

Texas A&M boasts the 10th-ranked defense in the nation, allowing an average of just 268.8 yards per game. They also lead the country in tackles for loss, with an impressive 9.5 per game. The Aggies have yet to allow an opponent to surpass 100 yards rushing or passing in a single game this season.

Tennessee’s offensive prowess lies in their strong running game, spearheaded Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small, and Dylan Sampson. The Vols currently rank seventh in the nation with an average of 231.2 rushing yards per game. Wright had an outstanding performance in their recent victory over South Carolina, rushing for 123 yards.

Despite losing starting quarterback Conner Weigman to a season-ending foot injury, the Aggies have seamlessly transitioned to left-handed quarterback Max Johnson. Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and a transfer from LSU, has stepped up and performed well.

The highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET). Viewers can catch the game live on CBS or choose to stream it on Paramount+ or fuboTV, both of which offer free trials.

Sources:

– The Associated Press