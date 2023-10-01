Texans vs. Steelers: Game Preview, Streaming Options, and More

The Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off on Sunday, October 1. The game will be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+.

Both teams are hoping to secure their first winning streaks of the season. The Texans, led rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, are coming off an impressive victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stroud has been performing exceptionally well, becoming the first Texan since 2017 to be named offensive rookie of the month. He currently holds the record for the most passing yards, touchdowns, and no interceptions in his first three games in NFL history.

However, Stroud and the Texans will be challenged the Steelers’ defense, which boasts a strong pass rush led T.J. Watt, who currently leads the league with six sacks. Although the Steelers’ defense ranks near the bottom of the league in yards allowed, their ability to pressure the quarterback could prove to be a challenge for Stroud.

The game will kick off at noon (1 p.m. ET). For those unable to watch the game on CBS, it can be live streamed on various platforms. fuboTV offers a free trial and provides a range of streaming packages, including one with over 146 channels. DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and has different packages available, depending on your preferences and budget. Additionally, Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial, allowing viewers to enjoy over 20,000 episodes and movies from various networks.

Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and continue their momentum. The Texans hope to turn around their recent struggles and establish themselves as a competitive force in the league, while the Steelers aim to build on their two-game winning streak. It promises to be an exciting matchup between these two teams.

Definitions:

– C.J. Stroud: Rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans.

– T.J. Watt: Defensive player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, known for his ability to sack the quarterback.

– FuboTV: A streaming platform that offers various channels and packages for live television.

– DirecTV Stream: Another streaming platform that provides different options for streaming television.

– Paramount+: A streaming service that offers a range of shows and movies from ViacomCBS networks.

Sources:

– Associated Press (No URL provided)