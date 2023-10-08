New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots: Searching for Points

The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots are set to face off on Sunday, Oct. 8, in a game where both teams are in desperate need of points. This highly anticipated matchup will be available for live streaming on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+.

Both teams are struggling offensively, with each having scored only 20 points in a game once over the first four weeks of the season. The Saints (2-2) are currently averaging 15.5 points per game, ranking 25th in the NFL, while the Patriots (1-3) are averaging just 13.8 points, placing them 30th in the league.

The decline in offensive production is noticeable, especially when considering that these teams were previously led legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, who hold the first and second spots in the all-time touchdown passes rankings, respectively.

This matchup will feature the third-year quarterback Mac Jones for the Patriots, who has shown minimal improvement under their new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Jones is determined to bounce back from his worst performance of the season, where he threw two interceptions and had a fumble returned for a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On the other side, the Saints are relying on veteran quarterback Derek Carr to step up and deliver better offensive production. New Orleans has only managed to score four touchdowns in their first four games, which is their lowest total since 1975. In addition, their streak of holding opponents to 20 or fewer points in 11 consecutive games came to an end with their recent loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game between the Saints and Patriots will be played on Sunday, Oct. 8, at noon (1 p.m. ET). Fans can catch the action through live streaming on platforms like fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. Television coverage will be provided CBS, although blackouts may apply.

Sources:

– The Associated Press.