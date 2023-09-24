The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers Face Off in Week 3 Clash

The New Orleans Saints (2-0) are set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24. The Saints have been exceptional defensively, holding their last 10 opponents to 20 points or less. This will pose a significant challenge for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who is making his first regular-season home start.

Love, filling in for the traded Aaron Rodgers, has been impressive so far, leading the NFL in passer rating through the first two weeks of the season. However, the Packers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons where they squandered a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Despite the injury-stricken offense, Love has thrown three touchdown passes without an interception in each of the Packers’ first two games. Meanwhile, the Saints have a strong defense that has only allowed one touchdown.

The Saints-Packers game is scheduled to kick off at noon (1 p.m. ET) on Sunday. For those unable to attend the game in person, it will be available for live streaming on fuboTV. FuboTV offers a free trial and features multiple packages with a wide range of channels to choose from, including sports networks.

In addition to fuboTV, DirecTV Stream is another option for live streaming the game. It also offers a free trial and has different packages to suit varying needs and preferences.

For those who prefer traditional television coverage, the Saints-Packers matchup will be broadcast on Fox. However, please be aware that local blackout restrictions may apply.

Both teams are looking to secure a win in this crucial early-season clash. It will be a test of strength between the dominant Saints defense and the talented young quarterback, Jordan Love. Tune in to witness this exciting showdown between two formidable teams.

Sources:

– The Associated Press