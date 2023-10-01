The “Bust Bowl”: A Comparison of Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston

In a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 1st, there are striking similarities between the two quarterbacks on opposite sides. Both Baker Mayfield, the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers, and Jameis Winston, the backup quarterback for the Saints, have had unexpected career paths since their college days.

Mayfield and Winston have both won the prestigious Heisman Trophy and were the first overall picks in their respective draft classes. However, neither player is currently with their original NFL team. Mayfield, drafted the Cleveland Browns in 2018, is now on his fourth club. Winston, initially drafted the Buccaneers in 2015, is with his second team after losing his starting position in New Orleans last season.

With Saints starter Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder sprain, Winston has had the opportunity to take first-team snaps in practice and potentially return to the starting lineup against his former team. This game could be seen as the “Bust Bowl,” as both Mayfield and Winston were expected to have more successful careers based on their college performances and early draft selections.

While Mayfield has shown improvement in his approach and decision-making, with the highest third-down completion rate in the NFL and limited turnovers, Winston has had moments of prolific play but has never been able to lead his team to the playoffs. In 2019, Winston threw for over 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, but also had the highest number of interceptions with 30.

The Saints-Bucs game will be televised on Fox and will also be available for live streaming on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). FuboTV offers different packages with a variety of channels and features, including cloud-based DVR and the ability to watch on multiple screens. DirecTV Stream, on the other hand, has four package options with various channels and additional features.

In conclusion, the matchup between the Saints and the Bucs presents an interesting comparison between two quarterbacks who have had different career trajectories than what was initially expected. Both Mayfield and Winston have the opportunity to prove themselves in this game and potentially shed the label of being “busts” in their careers.

Sources:

– The Associated Press