Ravens vs. Titans: NFL London Game Preview and Streaming Information

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are set to face off in the final NFL game in London this season on Sunday, Oct. 15. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Ravens (3-2) are hoping to rebound from a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and regain their footing in the AFC North. On the other hand, the Titans (2-3) are desperate for a win as they sit at the bottom of the AFC South.

Both teams have identified key issues that need to be addressed. The Ravens are looking to overcome their recent struggles and solidify their position in the division. Inability to score touchdowns has been a major concern for the Titans, and they are hoping to rectify that against the Ravens’ strong defense.

The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Titans technically serving as the home team. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m. ET). For those unable to attend the game, it will be televised on the NFL Network.

If you prefer to live stream the game, fuboTV offers a free trial. They provide a variety of plans including the “fubo standard” package with over 121 channels for $69.99 per month. The “fubo elite” package offers more than 205 channels for $84.99 per month, while the “fubo premiere” package adds Showtime for $94.99 per month.

Sources:

– The Associated Press