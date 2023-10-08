Ravens vs. Steelers: Can Lamar Jackson Overcome Pittsburgh’s Defense?

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and all eyes will be on Lamar Jackson as he tries to lead his team to victory against their long-time rivals. Despite his success in other games, Jackson has struggled when playing against the Steelers, with a record of 2-3 as a starter. In fact, he has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes in these matchups, and has yet to score a rushing touchdown against Pittsburgh.

However, the Ravens are not taking their upcoming game lightly. While they have looked like the best team in the AFC North so far this season, they know that the Steelers can be a threat and are capable of turning things around. Pittsburgh has been struggling with consistency and cohesion, and their recent loss against the Houston Texans highlighted their inability to play at a high level.

One key factor in this game will be the Steelers’ ability to contain the Ravens’ running game, which is currently ranked fourth in the league. The absence of injured defensive tackle Cam Heyward has made it difficult for Pittsburgh to stop opposing running backs, and now they must face Lamar Jackson and his dynamic rushing ability. If they can’t find a way to stop him, it could spell trouble for the Steelers.

The game will be live streamed on various platforms, including fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+. These streaming services offer free trials for new users, allowing them to watch the game without any additional cost. Additionally, the game will be broadcast on CBS, but it may be subject to blackouts in certain areas.

Overall, this Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Steelers is a highly anticipated matchup. Can Lamar Jackson overcome Pittsburgh’s defense and lead his team to victory? Only time will tell.

